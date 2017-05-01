Long Neck Residents: More Crime, More Police Needed - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Long Neck Residents: More Crime, More Police Needed

Posted: Updated:

LONG NECK, Del.- With recent crime scenes at the Kick n' Chicken restaurant, a nearby Walgreen pharmacy, and the Dollar General store, some people in the community of Long Neck say they don't feel safe, and are fed up with the crime,

"This is Long Neck," said resident Glen Schuster. " Our crime level is now on par with that of New York City. Not as much, but the same percentage. We can't have that."

Schuster said the biggest problem is residents do not have enough police support because Long Neck is an unincorporated community.

"We are kind of in no man's land, and yet we're a gateway," Schuster said. "We're on Route 24. We're a gateway to Rehoboth, a gateway to Lewes, and if we don't get any police support here, we're going to have more crime. We're going to have more empty stores and it's just going to not be good for anybody...Our primary concern is to get more police coverage. We just have to have police here."

In order to help calm some of the fears, Delaware Rep. Ruth Briggs-King addressed many of those concerns at a town hall meeting in Oak Orchard on Monday night.

"Over the last week and a half there seems to be some confusion and concern regarding potentially the crime rate, and what's going on," Briggs-King said. " I think quality information, the facts, can help alleviate a lot of fear."

She said the community needs to work more closely with Delaware State Police and report things that seem suspicious. She also said the recent surge in crime is fueled by the heroin and opiod epidemic, in which an addict needs money to fuel his or her habit. 

