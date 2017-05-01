Dogfish Head Owner Wins James Beard Award

MILTON, Del. - After years of coming up short, Dogfish Head Brewery finally wins a prestigious award.

Dogfish Head owner, Sam Calagione, won the award Outstanding Wine, Spirits, or Beer Professional at this year's James Beard Awards.

Calagione and Dogfish Head have been in the running for this award several times before, but have always come up short.

The James Beard Awards celebrate and honor chefs and other culinary professionals who make America's food culture more diverse and sustainable.