Harrington Liquor Store Robbed

HARRINGTON, Del. - Harrington Police are investigating a robbery that happened at a liquor store in the city Monday night.

According to Capt. Early Brode, the robbery happened around 9:30 pm at the Midtown Liquors in the liberty Plaza Shopping Center. Capt. Brode said two suspects walked into the store and demanded money from a store employee. No weapon was seen, but police said the suspects implied they had one and threatened to use it if the employee did not comply with their demands. No one was injured.

Police said the suspects ran out of the store on foot with an undisclosed amount of money.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Gillespie of the Harrington Police Department at (302) 398-4493. Tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333.

