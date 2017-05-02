State Police Investigate Death of 16-Month-Old Boy in Dover - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

State Police Investigate Death of 16-Month-Old Boy in Dover

DOVER, Del.- Detectives with the Delaware State Police Major Crimes Unit are investigating the death of a 16-month-old boy.

According to Master Cpl. Gary Fournier, the boy was brought by his parents to Bayhealth Kent General Hospital in Dover around 3:45 a.m. Sunday after being found unresponsive. Doctors tried to save the child, but were unsuccessful, Fournier said. The boy was pronounced dead just before 4 a.m.

The boy's body was turned over to the Delaware Division of Forensic Science to determine the exact cause and manner of death.

Detectives are continuing their investigation. Fournier added more details will be released as they become available.
 

