Dover Man Wanted as Part of Heroin Investigation in Kent County

DOVER, Del. - The Delaware State Police Drug Unit is searching for a Dover man authorities say is wanted as part of a drug investigation involving the sale of heroin throughout Kent County.

Kenneth L. Holland, 46, of Dover, is wanted for possession of heroin, possession with the intent to deliver heroin, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Anyone with information on Holland’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Troop 3 Drug Unit at 302-698-8452. Information may also be provided by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333, via the internet at www.delaware.crimestoppersweb.com, or by sending an anonymous tip by text to 274637 (CRIMES) using the keyword “DSP.”