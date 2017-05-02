Correctional Officer Charged With Attacking Inmate - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Correctional Officer Charged With Attacking Inmate

BALTIMORE (AP)- Prosecutors say a correctional officer is charged with attacking an inmate at Baltimore's Central Booking and Intake Center.
    
The State's Attorney's Office said in a statement Monday that Sgt. Chance Hellum was indicted last week and charged with second-degree assault and misconduct in office. The indictment stems from an attack on an inmate on Sept. 21, 2016, but prosecutors say they can't release more details about the case.
    
The Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services initiated and conducted the investigation of the allegation as part of the City Corrections Investigative Unit.
    
Hellum could not be reached for comment and the case doesn't appear in online court records. It's not clear if he has an attorney. Union officials couldn't be reached immediately for comment.

