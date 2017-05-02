Armed Suspect Sought in Angola and Long Neck Holdups

ANGOLA/LONG NECK, Del.- Delaware State Police are investigating two separate robberies involving what appears to be the same suspect in the Angola and Long Neck area of Sussex County.

Troopers said the first incident occurred around 9:40 p.m. Monday, when a man wearing a mask entered the Angola Shore Stop, located at 20701 John J. Williams Highway, and approached the clerk at the counter. The suspect demanded money from the register, but the clerk refused and the suspect fled the business south on Camp Arrowhead Road without any cash. The clerk was uninjured.

Police said that approximately 45 minutes later and five miles away, a 9-1-1 call was received from the Long Neck Dash In, located at 24851 John J. Williams Highway, stating a man had entered the business armed with a handgun and demanded cash from the clerk. The employee complied with the demand and turned over an undisclosed amount of cash before the suspect fled southbound behind the building. The store employee was uninjured.

Police said the suspect in both incidents is described as white, between 5-foot-7 and 5-foot-10, wearing a dark colored sweatshirt and pants, and armed with an unknown type handgun.

No surveillance photos are available at this time.

Ironically, Monday night's holdups occurred the same evening Long Neck residents held a meeting to discuss an increase in crime in their community,

Anyone with information about either one of Monday night's incidents is asked to contact Detective K. Archer at 302-752-3791. Information may also be provided by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333, via the internet at www.delaware.crimestoppersweb.com, or by sending an anonymous tip by text to 274637 (CRIMES) using the keyword “DSP.”