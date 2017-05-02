One Arrested, Another Sought in Five Dover Burglaries

Andrew Kosky, left, is wanted by police. His brother, Kevin Kosky, right, is already in custody.

DOVER, Del.- Dover police have arrested one man and are seeking his brother in connection with a string of home break-ins that occurred early last month.

Police on Tuesday said detectives developed the two men as suspects when pawn shop inquiries revealed that they had sold several items belonging to victims to local pawn shops for cash.

Kevin Kosky, 34, of Dover was charged with five counts of second-degree burglary, five counts of theft, and three counts of criminal mischief. He was committed to the James T. Vaughn Correctional Center in default of $35,000 cash bond.

Andre Kosky, 31, of Clayton, is wanted by the Dover Police Department for five counts of second-degree burglary, five counts of theft, five counts of second-degree conspiracy, and three counts of criminal mischief.

Police said the burglaries occurred April 5-11 at homes located on Maple Parkway, Long Point Road, Teak Court, Linden Court and Lexington Place. Many items that were stolen from the homes are at the Dover Police Department, according to investigators. Victims are asked to contact Detective Peer at 302-736-7121 or by email at christopher.peer@cj.state.de.us to make arrangements to claim their belongings.

Anyone with information on Andrew Kosky's whereabouts is asked to contact the Dover Police Department at 302-736-7111. Callers may remain anonymous. Tips can also be submitted to law enforcement through tip lines maintained by Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or online at http://www.tipsubmit.com or through the Dover Police Department MyPD Mobile App.