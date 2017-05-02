Next Week Brings Changes to Salisbury Bypass Traffic Pattern - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Next Week Brings Changes to Salisbury Bypass Traffic Pattern

Aerial view of bypass bridge repair project. (Photo: WBOC) Aerial view of bypass bridge repair project. (Photo: WBOC)

SALISBURY, Md. - The next step of the Route 50 bypass bridge project will be a full closure of the Salisbury Bypass.

According to the Maryland State Highway Administration, the bypass will be shut down on Thursday, May 11, from 3 a.m. to 6 a.m. This will allow SHA crews to remove the current two-way traffic pattern north of US 50, resulting in one lane of traffic in each direction on the inner and outer bypass loops.

During the three-hour closure, all northbound traffic will have to exit the bypass at MD 12 (Snow Hill Road), and southbound traffic will have to exit at US 50.

Crews will then complete median work and shift traffic back to the regular pattern, with two lanes in each direction, no later than Wednesday, May 24, weather-permitting.

The two-traffic pattern south of Route 50 will stay in place through early summer so crews can complete bridge repairs at MD 350 (Mount Hermon Road) and Parker Pond.

