Berlin Makes Final Cut for Main Street Contest

BERLIN, Md. - The Town of Berlin has received online voting support to earn a spot in the quarter-finals in America’s Best Main Street Contest.

According to a press release issued by the town, there were 242 nominees and Berlin has made it to the top 25 in the nationwide contest.

“If we receive the public’s support and win this online contest Berlin will win $25,000 from the sponsor for our community’s ongoing development of Main Street and our historic downtown,” said Mayor Gee Williams. “I urge residents, business owners and workers, friends in our neighboring communities, and our many guests to support Berlin in this online contest.”

The contest is sponsored by Independent We Stand whose goal is to promote important and strong economic benefits of Main Streets and small businesses that help them to strive.

Voting for this final round is from May 1 –28 with the winner to be announced on June 5 .

“We need and appreciate your continued support. Please and vote and share this online information every day in May,” the mayor added.

Online voting can be done at www.mainstreetcontest.com or at iloveberlinmd.com #