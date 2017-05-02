Berlin Makes Final Cut for Main Street Contest - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Berlin Makes Final Cut for Main Street Contest

Posted: Updated:
By Jacqueline Karli
Connect
Photo: WBOC Photo: WBOC

BERLIN, Md. - The Town of Berlin has received online voting support to earn a spot in the quarter-finals in America’s Best Main Street Contest.

According to a press release issued by the town, there were 242 nominees and Berlin has made it to the top 25 in the nationwide contest.

“If we receive the public’s support and win this online contest Berlin will win $25,000 from the sponsor for our community’s ongoing development of Main Street and our historic downtown,” said Mayor Gee Williams. “I urge residents, business owners and workers, friends in our neighboring communities, and our many guests to support Berlin in this online contest.”

The contest is sponsored by Independent We Stand whose goal is to promote important and strong economic benefits of Main Streets and small businesses that help them to strive.

Voting for this final round is from May 1 –28 with the winner to be announced on June 5 .

“We need and appreciate your continued support. Please and vote and share this online information every day in May,” the mayor added.

Online voting can be done at www.mainstreetcontest.com or at iloveberlinmd.com #

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Seventh Arrest Made in Wicomico County Murder

    Seventh Arrest for Wicomico County Murder

    08/03/2017 14:50:00 -04:002017-08-03 18:50:00 GMT
    Thursday, August 3 2017 2:58 PM EDT2017-08-03 18:58:05 GMT
    Brandon YarnsBrandon Yarns
    A seventh suspect has been arrested by Maryland State Police in connection with last weekend's murder of a Salisbury man.More
    A seventh suspect has been arrested by Maryland State Police in connection with last weekend's murder of a Salisbury man.More

  • Aunt and Niece Arrested for Assault in Milford

    Aunt and Niece Arrested for Assault in Milford

    08/03/2017 13:11:00 -04:002017-08-03 17:11:00 GMT
    Thursday, August 3 2017 1:28 PM EDT2017-08-03 17:28:27 GMT
    Dana Harris and Dana D. HarrisDana Harris and Dana D. Harris
    An aunt and her niece were arrested for assaulting each other and then an officer, according to the Milford Police Department.More
    An aunt and her niece were arrested for assaulting each other and then an officer, according to the Milford Police Department.More

  • Tractor-trailer, Multiple Vehicles Involved in Camden Crash

    Tractor-trailer, Car Collide in Camden

    08/02/2017 12:41:00 -04:002017-08-02 16:41:00 GMT
    Wednesday, August 2 2017 3:51 PM EDT2017-08-02 19:51:24 GMT
    Wednesday morning's crash scene in Camden, Del. (Photo: Delaware State Police)Wednesday morning's crash scene in Camden, Del. (Photo: Delaware State Police)
    Delaware State Police say a crash involving a tractor-trailer and multiple vehicles led to the closure of South DuPont Highway in Camden in both directions.More
    Delaware State Police say a crash involving a tractor-trailer and multiple vehicles led to the closure of South DuPont Highway in Camden in both directions for several hours Wednesday.More

  • Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>

  • Tractor-trailer, Multiple Vehicles Involved in Camden Crash, Part 2

    Tractor-trailer, Multiple Vehicles Involved in Camden Crash, Part 2

    Delaware State Police says a crash involving a tractor-trailer and multiple vehicles led to the closure of South DuPont Highway in Camden in both directions for several hours Wednesday. The accident occurred around 9:44 a.m. on northbound South DuPont Highway (US 13) near Thomas Harmon Drive, which is the Camden Walmart entrance. Photos sent in by WBOC viewers showed the tractor-trailer in flames following the crash. (Excerpt from WBOC News at 6)

    More

    Delaware State Police says a crash involving a tractor-trailer and multiple vehicles led to the closure of South DuPont Highway in Camden in both directions for several hours Wednesday. The accident occurred around 9:44 a.m. on northbound South DuPont Highway (US 13) near Thomas Harmon Drive, which is the Camden Walmart entrance. Photos sent in by WBOC viewers showed the tractor-trailer in flames following the crash. (Excerpt from WBOC News at 6)

    More

  • Tractor-trailer, Multiple Vehicles Involved in Camden Crash

    Tractor-trailer, Multiple Vehicles Involved in Camden Crash

    Delaware State Police say a crash involving a tractor-trailer and multiple vehicles led to the closure of South DuPont Highway in Camden in both directions. 

    The accident occurred around 9:44 a.m. on northbound South DuPont Highway (US13) near Thomas Harmon Drive, which is the Camden Walmart entrance. It is unknown what the extent of any injuries are at this time.

    More

    Delaware State Police say a crash involving a tractor-trailer and multiple vehicles led to the closure of South DuPont Highway in Camden in both directions. 

    The accident occurred around 9:44 a.m. on northbound South DuPont Highway (US13) near Thomas Harmon Drive, which is the Camden Walmart entrance. It is unknown what the extent of any injuries are at this time.

    More

  • Medical Examiner Ruled Ocean City Vacationers Death Accidental

    Medical Examiner Ruled Ocean City Vacationers Death Accidental

    Medical Examiner ruled the cause of death behind the mysterious body buried on 2nd Street in Ocean City accidental. Ocean City Police said Monday morning a beach goer spotted a hand sticking out of the sand near the 2nd Street beach area in Ocean City.

    More

    Medical Examiner ruled the cause of death behind the mysterious body buried on 2nd Street in Ocean City accidental. Ocean City Police said Monday morning a beach goer spotted a hand sticking out of the sand near the 2nd Street beach area in Ocean City.

    More
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices