Years After Deadly Fire, St. Paul's by-the-Sea Church Begins to Rebuild

OCEAN CITY, Md.- Construction will soon begin at St. Paul's by-the-Sea Church in Ocean City.

It's been nearly four years since a deadly fire killed two people at the church. One of the victims was the church's pastor, the Rev. David Dingwall.

Church member, and project coordinator Thomas Shuster, said that years later the church is still healing from the wounds that this fire caused.

"It's been a long road back for our parish both from our physical loss and our personal loss," Shuster said.

But, years later, church members said they're ready to move on and begin construction on the new addition to St. Paul's.

The new addition will be called "The Fellowship Commons." And the church said they couldn't do this without Gillis Gilkerson, the developer who is managing the project.

"It's just a lot of history here, a lot of members, it's a tight community. And, again, it's just a great opportunity for us to help out," said Project Manager Don Murray.

Murray said they expect to begin construction after Mother's Day.

"What we're doing is a form of physical and spiritual resurrection for our congregation," Schuster said. "It allows us to look forward and bring our congregation and our place in Ocean City into the future where we hope to be and want to be."

Murray said they hope to see construction completed just in time for Christmas.