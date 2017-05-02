Harrington Man Arrested for Assaulting Pregnant Woman - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Harrington Man Arrested for Assaulting Pregnant Woman

HARRINGTON, Del. - The Harrington Police Department says it arrested a man who assaulted a pregnant woman in front of a young child.

Harrington Police says on Tuesday May 2, 2017, officers were called to the Clarks Corner Apartments in Harrington for reports of a domestic assault. Once they arrived, officers say a woman told them Damarius T. Turnage, 29, of Harrington, punched her in the face, took her cellphone so she could not call police, and damaged property inside the apartment. The woman also told the officers she was pregnant and there was a two year old child in the apartment at the time of the assault.

Investigators say Turnage left the apartment before officers arrived. He was later located and taken into custody without incident. A computer check also revealed that Turnage had active capias out of Justice of the Peace Court 14 and Sussex County Court of Common Pleas.

He was transported to the Harrington Police Department for processing and charged with Assault Second Degree, Endangering the Welfare of a Child, Malicious Interference with Emergency Communications, Criminal Mischief under $1,000.

He was arraigned at Justice of the Peace Court 2 for the criminal charges and the capias. He was given $7,500 unsecured bond for the criminal charges and a $1,500 secured bond for the capias. He was then committed to the Sussex Correctional Institute in default of bond. 

