Former Dover Industrial Site Could Be Targeted For Redevelopment - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Former Dover Industrial Site Could Be Targeted For Redevelopment

Posted: Updated:
(Photo: WBOC) (Photo: WBOC)

DOVER, Del.- The former Playtex site along U.S. Route 13 in Dover could be targeted for redevelopment into a number of retail and restaurant buildings and a grocery store, according to an application filed with the city.

The plan would call for the demolition of the existing structures and the water tower currently found at the former Playtex facility. The site has been vacant for more than a decade, according to Dawn Melson-Williams with the city's planning department.

Although the plan is in its very early stages, Melson-Williams said the "Capital Station" plan would call for more than 60,000 square feet of development. The application filed with the city said one of the buildings would be an Aldi grocery store.

The property is located within Neighborhood Shopping Center zoning. The property was the location for a development project called Watertower Place that was granted conditional approval by the Planning Commission in 2014, though construction was not commenced and the plan subsequently expired.

  • Delmarvawide NewsDelmarvawide NewsMore>>

  • Salisbury Zoo Determined to Find Escaped Owl

    Salisbury Zoo Determined to Find Escaped Owl

    08/04/2017 00:25:00 -04:002017-08-04 04:25:00 GMT
    Friday, August 4 2017 12:38 AM EDT2017-08-04 04:38:45 GMT
    Rare Spectacled Owl (WBOC PHOTO)Rare Spectacled Owl (WBOC PHOTO)
    One week later, the staff at the Salisbury Zoo are continuing to look for a rare owl that escaped following the fall of a massive Maple Tree.More
    One week later, the staff at the Salisbury Zoo continue to look for a rare owl that escaped following the fall of a massive Maple Tree.More

  • Delaware Leaders Discussing Future of Building involved in Deadly Inmate Uprising

    Delaware Leaders Discussing Future of Building involved in Deadly Inmate Uprising

    08/03/2017 20:26:00 -04:002017-08-04 00:26:00 GMT
    Thursday, August 3 2017 8:26 PM EDT2017-08-04 00:26:21 GMT
    The James T. Vaughn Correctional Center near Smyrna. (WBOC/Chopper 16)The James T. Vaughn Correctional Center near Smyrna. (WBOC/Chopper 16)
    DOVER, Del. -- The new warden of the James T. Vaughn Correctional Center near Smyrna said state leaders are discussing the future of a building seized by inmates in February during a hostage situation, in which a correctional officer was killed.Warden DaMore
    DOVER, Del. -- The new warden of the James T. Vaughn Correctional Center near Smyrna said state leaders are discussing the future of a building seized by inmates in February during a hostage situation, in which a correctional officer was killed.Warden DaMore

  • Carney to Tour Delaware on Economy, Jobs; Business Owners Speak Out

    Carney to Tour Delaware on Economy, Jobs; Business Owners Speak Out

    Thursday, August 3 2017 7:36 PM EDT2017-08-03 23:36:34 GMT
    Thursday, August 3 2017 7:36 PM EDT2017-08-03 23:36:34 GMT
    DOVER, Del. -- Gov. John Carney is touring Delaware in August to meet with business leaders to solicit ideas on how the state might better serve them, especially after a turbulent session in the General Assembly.Carney, who this week signed legislation tMore
    DOVER, Del. -- Gov. John Carney is touring Delaware in August to meet with business leaders to solicit ideas on how the state might better serve them, especially after a turbulent session in the General Assembly.Carney, who this week signed legislation tMore

  • Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>

  • Body of a 30-Year-Old Woman Found On Ocean City Beach

    Body of a 30-Year-Old Woman Found On Ocean City Beach

    A body was found Monday morning in the area of 2nd Street and the beach, police have confirmed it was a 30-year-old woman. At around 6:30 a.m., citizens reported seeing the body to city employees, at which time they alerted Ocean City dispatchers. Ocean City Police have confirmed the body found was Ashley O'Connor from Plano, Texas who was vacationing in Ocean City. 

    More

    A body was found Monday morning in the area of 2nd Street and the beach, police have confirmed it was a 30-year-old woman. At around 6:30 a.m., citizens reported seeing the body to city employees, at which time they alerted Ocean City dispatchers. Ocean City Police have confirmed the body found was Ashley O'Connor from Plano, Texas who was vacationing in Ocean City. 

    More

  • Crowds Line Up For Seafood At Tawes Clam Bake

    Crowds Line Up For Seafood At Tawes Clam Bake

    Lines started forming early Wednesday afternoon at the 41st Annual J. Millard Tawes Crab and Clam Bake in Crisfield.  WBOC's Nicole Lauren spoke to some seafood lovers taking in the sun and good food.

    More

    Lines started forming early Wednesday afternoon at the 41st Annual J. Millard Tawes Crab and Clam Bake in Crisfield.  WBOC's Nicole Lauren spoke to some seafood lovers taking in the sun and good food.

    More
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices