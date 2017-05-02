Former Dover Industrial Site Could Be Targeted For Redevelopment

DOVER, Del.- The former Playtex site along U.S. Route 13 in Dover could be targeted for redevelopment into a number of retail and restaurant buildings and a grocery store, according to an application filed with the city.

The plan would call for the demolition of the existing structures and the water tower currently found at the former Playtex facility. The site has been vacant for more than a decade, according to Dawn Melson-Williams with the city's planning department.

Although the plan is in its very early stages, Melson-Williams said the "Capital Station" plan would call for more than 60,000 square feet of development. The application filed with the city said one of the buildings would be an Aldi grocery store.

The property is located within Neighborhood Shopping Center zoning. The property was the location for a development project called Watertower Place that was granted conditional approval by the Planning Commission in 2014, though construction was not commenced and the plan subsequently expired.