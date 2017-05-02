Two More Robberies Hit Long Neck Community - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Two More Robberies Hit Long Neck Community

Posted: Updated:

LONG NECK, Del.- It's happened again. Two more robberies in the same area of Sussex County. First, at a Shore Stop in Angola, and then just 45 minutes later at the Dash In convenience store in Long Neck. Both back-to-back crimes occurred Monday night. 

Restaurant owner Charlie Pollard says it's horrible. "The trauma created by the crime is irreversible."

Pollard says the crime is so bad in the area that he closed his Kick n' Chicken restaurant just last week.

Robin Lanier lives nearby and says people are now afraid to work late at night. But they have to in order to feed their families.

"A person shouldn't have to be scared to close at 10 o'clock at night, but they are because there are always people circling the parking lot," Lanier said. 

People in the area say this recent crime spree around Long Neck is tied to drugs, especially the heroin crisis. Eva Henry says she got a 95-pound guard dog because she's afraid.

"That's why I got a pedigree German Shepherd because of the issues of safety. And I carry mace now all the time," she said. 

Ironically, a meeting was held on Monday night at the Indian River Fire house with Delaware representatives and senators, and was meant to help alleviate public fears about crime.  Pollard doesn't know if the politicians are listening.

"The little bit of input that was received by the the representatives and senators last night motivates them to stop talking about history and start talking about now," Pollard said. "We need to move forward and solve this problem." 

If not, he feels there will be more victims in this part of Sussex County.

"These young girls who were robbed at gunpoint at Walgreen and Dollar General...We failed them," Pollard said.

  

  • Delmarvawide NewsDelmarvawide NewsMore>>

  • Salisbury Zoo Determined to Find Escaped Owl

    Salisbury Zoo Determined to Find Escaped Owl

    08/04/2017 00:25:00 -04:002017-08-04 04:25:00 GMT
    Friday, August 4 2017 12:38 AM EDT2017-08-04 04:38:45 GMT
    Rare Spectacled Owl (WBOC PHOTO)Rare Spectacled Owl (WBOC PHOTO)
    One week later, the staff at the Salisbury Zoo are continuing to look for a rare owl that escaped following the fall of a massive Maple Tree.More
    One week later, the staff at the Salisbury Zoo continue to look for a rare owl that escaped following the fall of a massive Maple Tree.More

  • Delaware Leaders Discussing Future of Building involved in Deadly Inmate Uprising

    Delaware Leaders Discussing Future of Building involved in Deadly Inmate Uprising

    08/03/2017 20:26:00 -04:002017-08-04 00:26:00 GMT
    Thursday, August 3 2017 8:26 PM EDT2017-08-04 00:26:21 GMT
    The James T. Vaughn Correctional Center near Smyrna. (WBOC/Chopper 16)The James T. Vaughn Correctional Center near Smyrna. (WBOC/Chopper 16)
    DOVER, Del. -- The new warden of the James T. Vaughn Correctional Center near Smyrna said state leaders are discussing the future of a building seized by inmates in February during a hostage situation, in which a correctional officer was killed.Warden DaMore
    DOVER, Del. -- The new warden of the James T. Vaughn Correctional Center near Smyrna said state leaders are discussing the future of a building seized by inmates in February during a hostage situation, in which a correctional officer was killed.Warden DaMore

  • Carney to Tour Delaware on Economy, Jobs; Business Owners Speak Out

    Carney to Tour Delaware on Economy, Jobs; Business Owners Speak Out

    Thursday, August 3 2017 7:36 PM EDT2017-08-03 23:36:34 GMT
    Thursday, August 3 2017 7:36 PM EDT2017-08-03 23:36:34 GMT
    DOVER, Del. -- Gov. John Carney is touring Delaware in August to meet with business leaders to solicit ideas on how the state might better serve them, especially after a turbulent session in the General Assembly.Carney, who this week signed legislation tMore
    DOVER, Del. -- Gov. John Carney is touring Delaware in August to meet with business leaders to solicit ideas on how the state might better serve them, especially after a turbulent session in the General Assembly.Carney, who this week signed legislation tMore

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Aunt and Niece Arrested for Assault in Milford

    Aunt and Niece Arrested for Assault in Milford

    08/03/2017 13:11:00 -04:002017-08-03 17:11:00 GMT
    Thursday, August 3 2017 1:28 PM EDT2017-08-03 17:28:27 GMT
    Dana Harris and Dana D. HarrisDana Harris and Dana D. Harris
    An aunt and her niece were arrested for assaulting each other and then an officer, according to the Milford Police Department.More
    An aunt and her niece were arrested for assaulting each other and then an officer, according to the Milford Police Department.More

  • Seventh Arrest Made in Wicomico County Murder

    Seventh Arrest for Wicomico County Murder

    08/03/2017 14:50:00 -04:002017-08-03 18:50:00 GMT
    Thursday, August 3 2017 2:58 PM EDT2017-08-03 18:58:05 GMT
    Brandon YarnsBrandon Yarns
    A seventh suspect has been arrested by Maryland State Police in connection with last weekend's murder of a Salisbury man.More
    A seventh suspect has been arrested by Maryland State Police in connection with last weekend's murder of a Salisbury man.More

  • Milford Police Seek Help in Identifying Thieves

    Milford Police Seek Help in Identifying Thief

    08/03/2017 18:04:00 -04:002017-08-03 22:04:00 GMT
    Thursday, August 3 2017 6:06 PM EDT2017-08-03 22:06:32 GMT
    MILFORD, Del.- The Milford Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying two people wanted for a suspected theft.On Monday, police responded to the Walmart on N. DuPont Boulevard after a call about a theft.Through investigation, policeMore
    MILFORD, Del.- The Milford Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying two people wanted for a suspected theft.On Monday, police responded to the Walmart on N. DuPont Boulevard after a call about a theft.Through investigation, policeMore

  • Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>

  • Questions About Vacant Building at Vaughn Correctional Center

    Questions About Vacant Building at Vaughn Correctional Center

    Roughly 120 inmates from Building C have been moved elsewhere in Vaughn Correctional Center. Prison leaders say there are discussions about what exactly to do with the building where a correctional officer was killed in February.

    More

    Roughly 120 inmates from Building C have been moved elsewhere in Vaughn Correctional Center. Prison leaders say there are discussions about what exactly to do with the building where a correctional officer was killed in February.

    More

  • Body of a 30-Year-Old Woman Found On Ocean City Beach

    Body of a 30-Year-Old Woman Found On Ocean City Beach

    A body was found Monday morning in the area of 2nd Street and the beach, police have confirmed it was a 30-year-old woman. At around 6:30 a.m., citizens reported seeing the body to city employees, at which time they alerted Ocean City dispatchers. Ocean City Police have confirmed the body found was Ashley O'Connor from Plano, Texas who was vacationing in Ocean City. 

    More

    A body was found Monday morning in the area of 2nd Street and the beach, police have confirmed it was a 30-year-old woman. At around 6:30 a.m., citizens reported seeing the body to city employees, at which time they alerted Ocean City dispatchers. Ocean City Police have confirmed the body found was Ashley O'Connor from Plano, Texas who was vacationing in Ocean City. 

    More

  • Tractor-trailer, Multiple Vehicles Involved in Camden Crash

    Tractor-trailer, Multiple Vehicles Involved in Camden Crash

    Delaware State Police say a crash involving a tractor-trailer and multiple vehicles led to the closure of South DuPont Highway in Camden in both directions. 

    The accident occurred around 9:44 a.m. on northbound South DuPont Highway (US13) near Thomas Harmon Drive, which is the Camden Walmart entrance. It is unknown what the extent of any injuries are at this time.

    More

    Delaware State Police say a crash involving a tractor-trailer and multiple vehicles led to the closure of South DuPont Highway in Camden in both directions. 

    The accident occurred around 9:44 a.m. on northbound South DuPont Highway (US13) near Thomas Harmon Drive, which is the Camden Walmart entrance. It is unknown what the extent of any injuries are at this time.

    More
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices