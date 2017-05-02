Two More Robberies Hit Long Neck Community

LONG NECK, Del.- It's happened again. Two more robberies in the same area of Sussex County. First, at a Shore Stop in Angola, and then just 45 minutes later at the Dash In convenience store in Long Neck. Both back-to-back crimes occurred Monday night.

Restaurant owner Charlie Pollard says it's horrible. "The trauma created by the crime is irreversible."

Pollard says the crime is so bad in the area that he closed his Kick n' Chicken restaurant just last week.

Robin Lanier lives nearby and says people are now afraid to work late at night. But they have to in order to feed their families.

"A person shouldn't have to be scared to close at 10 o'clock at night, but they are because there are always people circling the parking lot," Lanier said.

People in the area say this recent crime spree around Long Neck is tied to drugs, especially the heroin crisis. Eva Henry says she got a 95-pound guard dog because she's afraid.

"That's why I got a pedigree German Shepherd because of the issues of safety. And I carry mace now all the time," she said.

Ironically, a meeting was held on Monday night at the Indian River Fire house with Delaware representatives and senators, and was meant to help alleviate public fears about crime. Pollard doesn't know if the politicians are listening.

"The little bit of input that was received by the the representatives and senators last night motivates them to stop talking about history and start talking about now," Pollard said. "We need to move forward and solve this problem."

If not, he feels there will be more victims in this part of Sussex County.

"These young girls who were robbed at gunpoint at Walgreen and Dollar General...We failed them," Pollard said.