UPDATE: Police Identify Man Found Shot to Death Inside Dover Apartment

DOVER, Del.– Delaware State Police are identifying the victim of a deadly shooting in Dover's Alder Park Apartments as 44-year-old Lamare Kiser of Dover.

Police said on Wednesday around 2:35 a.m., numerous 9-1-1 calls were received about someone who had been shot inside “B” building of Alder Park Apartments at 51 Webbs Lane. 

Troopers, Dover Police, and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and found Kiser inside his apartment unresponsive and suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.  He was pronounced dead at the scene by Kent County Paramedics. 

Police said homicide detectives are continuing their investigation by conducting interviews and collecting evidence at the scene to determine the circumstances surrounding this incident. No suspects have yet been identified.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Detective M. Ryde at 302-698-8557. Information may also be provided by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333, via the internet at www.delaware.crimestoppersweb.com, or by sending an anonymous tip by text to 274637 (CRIMES) using the keyword “DSP.”

