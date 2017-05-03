Man Arrested for Shooting Outside Seaford Convenience Store - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Man Arrested for Shooting Outside Seaford Convenience Store

SEAFORD, Del.- Authorities say a Laurel man is out on bond after he shot and wounded another man Monday night in the parking lot of a Seaford convenience store. 

Delaware State Police said that shortly before 6:30 p.m. Monday, troopers were called to Nanticoke Memorial Hospital's Emergency Room for the report of a man who had been shot. When they arrived at the hospital, troopers found a 21-year-old Seaford man had been shot from behind in the upper torso area while he was leaving the De-Lux Dairy Market located at 10599 Concord Road.  The victim was transported by a friend in a private vehicle to the hospital where he was treated for what police described as non-life-threatening injuries.

Through further investigation, troopers learned that the victim had been inside the De-Lux Dairy Market visiting with a friend. Police said when the victim the walked outside the business, he heard gunshots due to some sort of altercation in the parking lot and began to run.  As he was running, he fell to the ground and a friend that he was with informed him that he was bleeding from the back from an apparent gunshot wound.

While troopers were on the scene of the shooting, they were contacted by a relative of the suspect and provided with his information.  At approximately 9:25 p.m. that same evening, Antonio Britt, 21, of Laurel, turned himself in to detectives at Troop 4 in Georgetown.  He was charged with first-degree assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, first-degree reckless endangering and second-degree conspiracy. He was arraigned at Justice of the Peace Court 3 and has since been released on $52,500 secured bond, according to police.

Anyone with information about this incident asked to contact the Detective K. Archer at 302-752-3791. Information may also be provided by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333, via the internet at www.delaware.crimestoppersweb.com, or by sending an anonymous tip by text to 274637 (CRIMES) using the keyword “DSP.”

