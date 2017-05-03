Fire Damages Princess Anne Apartment - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Fire Damages Princess Anne Apartment

PRINCESS ANNE, Md.- Authorities say a Tuesday night fire caused thousands of dollars in damage to an apartment in Princess Anne.

The Maryland State Fire Marshal's Office said the blaze occurred shortly after 7 p.m. at 11408 Bratten Ave., Apt. 24. 

It took 20 firefighters from the Princess Anne Vol. Fire Company approximately 25 minutes to get the fire under control. The fire caused an estimated $25,000 in damage to the structure and another $2,500 in damage to its contents. There were no reported injuries. 

Deputy state fire marshals determined the fire started in an upstairs rear bedroom but its cause remains under investigation. 

As a result of the fire, the apartment's occupants were displaced and are being assisted by the American Red Cross. 

