Fruitland Police Investigate Thefts From Vehicles

FRUITLAND, Md.- Fruitland police are investigating several thefts from unsecured vehicles overnight and are asking residents to be on the lookout for anything suspicious.

Police said numerous vehicles were entered in the area of Nina Lane, Chelsea Anne Lane and Paddock Lane, and in some cases items were taken.

It is believed that the thefts occurred between midnight and 5 a.m. Wednesday, based on information received. Surveillance cameras from private homes have been identified and are being reviewed.

Police are reminding people to lock their vehicles and to report any suspicious persons or activity immediately. Anyone having video or other information is asked to contact the Fruitland Police Deparment and ask for Detective Beaver or the Duty Officer at 410-548-2803.