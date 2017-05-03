Pet Dog Found Shot to Death in Smyrna

SMYRNA, Del. - Animal welfare and public health officials in Delaware are investigating after a dog went missing from a yard in Smyrna and was found dead there a few days later.

According to the Delaware Division of Public Health, officers believe the adult female black pitbull mix went missing from the 300 block of Eagle Way on Saturday evening. She was then found dead with gunshot wounds in the owner's yard early Tuesday morning.

Delaware Animal Services is seeking the community’s help in solving this crime and encourages anyone with information about the case to contact the lead investigator, Captain Reed Jones, at 302-255-4646.