Dover PD Investigating Report of Shots Fired at Moving Car

DOVER, Del. - Police are investigating after a woman's car window was shattered by gunfire while she was driving in Dover.

According to Dover Police, it happened just after 10 p.m. Tuesday when a 41-year-old woman was driving southbound on South New Street. Officers say the victim heard multiple gunshots, and her driver's side window shattered after being hit by a bullet.

Police say the woman, who was not hurt, did not see who fired at her car. Officers searched the area but were unable to locate a suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Dover Police Department at (302) 736-7130. Callers may remain anonymous. Tips can also be submitted to law enforcement through tip lines maintained by Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or online at http://www.tipsubmit.com or through the Dover Police Department MyPD Mobile App.