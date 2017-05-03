Joint Maryland Offices Opening for Driving, Hunting Licenses - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Joint Maryland Offices Opening for Driving, Hunting Licenses

ESSEX, Md. (AP)- Maryland residents are now able to get hunting, fishing and driver's licenses at the same place in Baltimore County.
    
The state Department of Transportation and the Department of Natural Resources opened the state's first combined office Wednesday in Essex. Natural Resources Secretary Mark Belton, Deputy Transportation Secretary James Ports and Motor Vehicle Administrator Christine Nizer attended a ribbon-cutting ceremony.
    
The state closed a natural resources service center in Dundalk to combine it with the Motor Vehicle Administration office at the Middlesex Shopping Center.
    
The Essex MVA office handled 186,839 transactions in fiscal year 2016, while the Dundalk service center served more than 8,500 customers.

