County Executive Culver Makes Budget Amendment to Fund Company N - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

County Executive Culver Makes Budget Amendment to Fund Company No. 1

Posted: Updated:

SALISBURY, Md.- Wicomico County Executive Bob Culver says he wants to make a budget amendment to fund Salisbury Fire Company No. 1, which is made up of a group of volunteer firefighters separating from the Salisbury Fire Department.

At Tuesday nights County Council meeting, Culver said that this amendment would include Company No. 1 and if approved would provide funding of about $400,000.

"With the changes that have been made with the [Wicomico County Fire] Chief's Association in the last week and the support that we have tonight, we are going to ask for a budget amendment to be made to our current budget that has been submitted to the council," Culver said. "This is to recognize this group of volunteers to become a full fledged volunteer station."

Chief of Company No. 1 Cory Pollidore said that this is another step in the right direction.

"This has really been the battle of climbing Mount Everest," he said. "Some people are successful at it and some people aren't. So far we've been successful at climbing this mountain with the support of the county executive doing a budget amendment to include us. Now, we just have to seek and ensure that we're going to get the support of the county council."

But, that support might not be there. County Council President John Cannon said the council has a lot of unanswered questions. One of which, is where they're going to get this money from.

"I think that council is reluctant to arbitrarily approve $400,000 in expenses if we're not exactly sure what it involves," Cannon said.

The county has about a month until the budget needs to be finalized, so until then the council said it needs more specifics about where Company No. 1 is going to be and the exact territory they will be serving. 

  • Delmarvawide NewsDelmarvawide NewsMore>>

  • Topic of School District Consolidation Heats up in Delaware

    Topic of School District Consolidation Heats up in Delaware

    Friday, August 4 2017 9:01 PM EDT2017-08-05 01:01:06 GMT
    Friday, August 4 2017 9:01 PM EDT2017-08-05 01:01:06 GMT
    DOVER, Del. -- A task force aimed at discussing the number of school districts in Delaware amid calls for consolidation of the state's nearly 20 districts met for the first time this week.The task force, which includes a number of lawmakers, school distrMore
    DOVER, Del. -- A task force aimed at discussing the number of school districts in Delaware amid calls for consolidation of the state's nearly 20 districts met for the first time this week.The task force, which includes a number of lawmakers, school distrMore

  • Serious Two-Vehicle Crash in Delmar

    Serious Two-Vehicle Crash in Delmar

    Friday, August 4 2017 8:33 PM EDT2017-08-05 00:33:27 GMT
    Friday, August 4 2017 8:33 PM EDT2017-08-05 00:33:27 GMT
    The Delaware State Police are on the scene of a serious crash involving two vehicles in Delmar.More
    The Delaware State Police are on the scene of a serious crash involving two vehicles in Delmar.More

  • Plenty of Hispanic Businesses in Salisbury Indicate the Community's Growth

    Plenty of Hispanic Businesses in Salisbury Indicate the Community's Growth

    Friday, August 4 2017 7:06 PM EDT2017-08-04 23:06:07 GMT
    Friday, August 4 2017 7:06 PM EDT2017-08-04 23:06:07 GMT
    Portrait (WBOC Photo)Portrait (WBOC Photo)
    According to the United States Census Bureau, the number of Hispanics in Salisbury increased from 3% in 2000 to 7% in 2010. Hispanic businesses are plentiful in the area, meaning the population has continued to grow since.More
    According to the United States Census Bureau, the number of Hispanics in Salisbury increased from 3% in 2000 to 7% in 2010. Hispanic businesses are plentiful in the area, meaning the population has continued to grow since.More
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices