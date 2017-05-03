45th Annual Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Service

DOVER, Del. - The Delaware Fraternal Order of Police held its 45th annual Delaware Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Service outside Legislative Hall in Dover on Wednesday.

The event pays tribute to officers from every agency of Delaware Law Enforcement, and includes a roll call of every active police officer who died during the past year. This year, two names on the roll call were men killed in the line of duty: Correctional Officer Lt. Steven Floyd and Delaware State Police Cpl. Stephen Ballard.

"We lost a brother, a father, a grandfather and a friend in Sgt. Steven Floyd Sr. Steve always displayed a high level of pride in what he did and he set the standards to emulate," said Dino Garnett, Vice-President of the Correctional Officers Association of Delaware. "In his personal life, the pride guided Steve in what he did. He was a staple in the community and mentor to many. Looking around us now, I know Steve would feel that same pride."

Along with the roll call, the ceremony included a wreath placement, a 21 gun salute, a pipes and drums march and a helicopter flyover. Many elected officials spoke, including Governor Carney and Speaker of the House Rep. Peter Schwartzkopf.

"As I grow older, I realize more than ever that our world has become less stable and the job has become much more dangerous," Schwartzkopf said to the crowd, filled with police from agencies across the state. "However, it is very comforting to me to know that there are still good men and women willing to wear the badge and risk their lives so that my grandkids and yours can grow up and meet their maximum potentials."

The event was just hours after the Delaware State Police's annual wreath laying ceremony.