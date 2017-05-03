The Substance Treatment & Addition Reduction Task Force Releases - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

The Substance Treatment & Addition Reduction Task Force Releases Recommendations to Salisbury

Posted: Updated:

SALISBURY, Md.- The Substance Treatment and Addition Reduction Task Force Committee met Wednesday night to release their recommendations to Salisbury Mayor Jake Day.

The Committee released their final recommendations to Mayor Jake Day surrounded by various others who live in the City of Salisbury.

The Committee said they have been working all year round to come up with strategies for what the city can do to tackle this epidemic.

Some of their recommendations include all first responders carrying narcan, advocating for consistent drug and alcohol education in schools and providing peer support and training programs.

Beth Ohlsson Committee Chair said, "This is important because the original charge was to make recommendations to the Mayors office and to the city as to what the city can do in light of this epidemic."

Ohlsson said they would like to see the committee expand into other counties throughout the Lower Eastern Shore.

  • Delmarvawide NewsDelmarvawide NewsMore>>

  • Topic of School District Consolidation Heats up in Delaware

    Topic of School District Consolidation Heats up in Delaware

    Friday, August 4 2017 9:01 PM EDT2017-08-05 01:01:06 GMT
    Friday, August 4 2017 9:01 PM EDT2017-08-05 01:01:06 GMT
    DOVER, Del. -- A task force aimed at discussing the number of school districts in Delaware amid calls for consolidation of the state's nearly 20 districts met for the first time this week.The task force, which includes a number of lawmakers, school distrMore
    DOVER, Del. -- A task force aimed at discussing the number of school districts in Delaware amid calls for consolidation of the state's nearly 20 districts met for the first time this week.The task force, which includes a number of lawmakers, school distrMore

  • Serious Two-Vehicle Crash in Delmar

    Serious Two-Vehicle Crash in Delmar

    Friday, August 4 2017 8:33 PM EDT2017-08-05 00:33:27 GMT
    Friday, August 4 2017 8:33 PM EDT2017-08-05 00:33:27 GMT
    The Delaware State Police are on the scene of a serious crash involving two vehicles in Delmar.More
    The Delaware State Police are on the scene of a serious crash involving two vehicles in Delmar.More

  • Plenty of Hispanic Businesses in Salisbury Indicate the Community's Growth

    Plenty of Hispanic Businesses in Salisbury Indicate the Community's Growth

    Friday, August 4 2017 7:06 PM EDT2017-08-04 23:06:07 GMT
    Friday, August 4 2017 7:06 PM EDT2017-08-04 23:06:07 GMT
    Portrait (WBOC Photo)Portrait (WBOC Photo)
    According to the United States Census Bureau, the number of Hispanics in Salisbury increased from 3% in 2000 to 7% in 2010. Hispanic businesses are plentiful in the area, meaning the population has continued to grow since.More
    According to the United States Census Bureau, the number of Hispanics in Salisbury increased from 3% in 2000 to 7% in 2010. Hispanic businesses are plentiful in the area, meaning the population has continued to grow since.More
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices