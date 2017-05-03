The Substance Treatment & Addition Reduction Task Force Releases Recommendations to Salisbury

SALISBURY, Md.- The Substance Treatment and Addition Reduction Task Force Committee met Wednesday night to release their recommendations to Salisbury Mayor Jake Day.

The Committee released their final recommendations to Mayor Jake Day surrounded by various others who live in the City of Salisbury.

The Committee said they have been working all year round to come up with strategies for what the city can do to tackle this epidemic.

Some of their recommendations include all first responders carrying narcan, advocating for consistent drug and alcohol education in schools and providing peer support and training programs.

Beth Ohlsson Committee Chair said, "This is important because the original charge was to make recommendations to the Mayors office and to the city as to what the city can do in light of this epidemic."

Ohlsson said they would like to see the committee expand into other counties throughout the Lower Eastern Shore.