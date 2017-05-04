Escaped Prisoner Found Hiding in 18-Inch Drainage Pipe

A Georgetown man uses guitar to give back to those who gave so much. Tom Baker founded "Frets for Vets," a 501(c) that teaches veterans how to play guitar, with an emphasis on those who suffer from PTSD or depression. Any veteran with a valid DD-214 is eligible for the program, which includes sixteen weeks of lessons, a loaner guitar, a tablet with instruction software, and a weekly jam session taught by guitar teacher who is a mental health therapist.More
Ryan Stewart has been a car owner for just about a year. That's why his red Ford Fiesta means so much to him. Stewart felt shock when he woke up to find the left side of his car's tires slashed.More
Delaware State Police say a crash involving a tractor-trailer and multiple vehicles led to the closure of South DuPont Highway in Camden in both directions.
The accident occurred around 9:44 a.m. on northbound South DuPont Highway (US13) near Thomas Harmon Drive, which is the Camden Walmart entrance. It is unknown what the extent of any injuries are at this time.More
