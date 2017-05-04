Escaped Prisoner Found Hiding in 18-Inch Drainage Pipe

JESSUP, Md.- A Delaware prisoner who escaped the custody of the Wicomico County Department of Corrections on Friday is back in police custody in Howard County, Md., according to authorities.

The Howard County Police Department said late Wednesday night that a Howard County police tactical team captured David Watson around 9:40 p.m. inside an 18-inch drainage pipe in Jessup. Police said tactical officers were rechecking the area, including the small drainage pipe, near where a sighting was reported Wednesday morning. Although the pipe had been empty earlier in the day, police said officers with night vision equipment searched the area after dark and found Watson laying inside, attempting to hide. Police said Watson surrendered and was taken into custody.

On Friday, April 28, Watson freed himself from handcuffs and a waist chain and escaped from the custody of the Wicomico County Department of Corrections in the state mental hospital's parking lot in Jessup. He had been taken there for a psychiatric evaluation.

Watson, who is from Laurel, Del., was serving a 106-year prison sentence in Delaware in connection to a drive-by shooting of a Dewey Beach police sergeant. He's also been charged on similar offenses in Wicomico County. A judge ruled him mentally incompetent to stand trial on the Maryland charges.

Howard County Police said Wednesday night that Watson was in good condition and had been taken to Howard County central booking.

Police will hold a press conference at 9:30 a.m. at Howard County Police Department Headquarters in Ellicott City after more details are confirmed with investigators.

