Delaware City Refinery Appeals $150,000 State Fine

Ryan Stewart has been a car owner for just about a year. That's why his red Ford Fiesta means so much to him. Stewart felt shock when he woke up to find the left side of his car's tires slashed.More
A Georgetown man uses guitar to give back to those who gave so much. Tom Baker founded "Frets for Vets," a 501(c) that teaches veterans how to play guitar, with an emphasis on those who suffer from PTSD or depression. Any veteran with a valid DD-214 is eligible for the program, which includes sixteen weeks of lessons, a loaner guitar, a tablet with instruction software, and a weekly jam session taught by guitar teacher who is a mental health therapist.More
A task force aimed at discussing the number of school districts in Delaware amid calls for consolidation of the state's nearly 20 districts met for the first time this week.
The task force, which includes a number of lawmakers, school district representatives, and parents, was formed after legislation was passed in the General Assembly this year.More
