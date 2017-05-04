Delaware City Refinery Appeals $150,000 State Fine

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP)- The Delaware City Refining Company says it will appeal a $150,000 fine issued over a state order limiting where the company may ship crude oil.



Media outlets report the refinery's parent company, PBF Energy, filed an appeal last week after being fined on March 10 by the Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control.



The agency states the refining company violated a 2013 order when it concealed 17 shipments of crude oil, totaling $35.7 million. State officials maintain the order limited the destinations of shipments from the company to another refinery PBF owns in New Jersey.



In the appeal, the company describes the fine as arbitrary, and contends the permit didn't place restrictions on the destinations of barge shipments.



The agency says it will not comment on pending litigation.