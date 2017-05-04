DART Offers Weekend Beach Bus Service Starting May 6

DELAWARE BEACHES- DART is starting its beach bus service early this season, providing weekend bus service on two of its popular bus routes for the first three weekends in May.

Starting Saturday, May 6, bus service will be available in the areas of Lewes, along the DE Route 1 corridor, Rehoboth Boardwalk, Dewey Beach, Bethany Beach, Fenwick Island, to Ocean City, Md. According to DART officials, the early start-up will provide greater access to jobs, shopping, and entertainment until the daily Beach Bus begins operations on Monday, May 22. When the daily service ends on Sept. 10, the 201 Red Line and and 208 Blue Line will remain in service through Sept. 24.

Beach Bus 201 – Red Line provides service between DART’s NEW Lewes Park & Ride, located just south of Five Points, along DE Route 1 corridor to Tanger Outlets, Rehoboth Park & Ride and the Rehoboth Boardwalk, operating every 20 minutes from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. The Lewes Park & Ride offers free parking.

Beach Bus 208 –Blue Line operates from the Rehoboth Park & Ride to Dewey Beach, Indian River Inlet, Bethany Beach, South Bethany Beach, Fenwick Island and Ocean City, Md. Service operates every 2 hours from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., with free weekend parking at the Rehoboth Park & Ride.

For the complete 201 and 208 schedules and bus stops, visit DartFirstState.com/BeachBus.

“We’re happy to offer an early start-up of the bus service to help alleviate traffic congestion along the busy DE Route 1 corridor, improving access to employment and providing a low-cost, hassle-free transportation solution for visitors and residents alike,” said John Sisson, CEO of Delaware Transit Corporation.

On Monday, May 22, the Beach Bus services begin operating daily service on seven bus routes serving the NEW Lewes Park & Ride, Rehoboth Beach and the Boardwalk, Lewes, Long Neck, Dewey Beach, Ruddertowne, Bethany Beach, South Bethany Beach, Fenwick Island, and Ocean City, MD. The service operates seven days a week from approximately 7 a.m. to 2 a.m., with more frequency than ever before. All buses are air-conditioned, ADA accessible and equipped with bike racks.

DART’s Beach Connection, 305 – Magenta Line starts on Friday, May 26, providing a ride from Wilmington to Rehoboth Beach on Friday nights, Saturdays, Sundays and holidays through Sept. 4. The fares have been reduced to $2 per zone; now the one-way cash fare is $10 from Wilmington, $8 from Middletown and $6 from Dover. Riders are encouraged to buy a 3-Zone Anywhere pass for $12.60, which can also be used on all Beach Bus services, once at either of the Park & Rides.

The Delaware Transit Corporation, a subsidiary of the Delaware Department of Transportation (DelDOT), operates DART First State. For information on fixed route bus services statewide, call 1-800-652-DART or visit www.DartFirstState.com.