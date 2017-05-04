Noose Found Inside University of Maryland Fraternity House - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Noose Found Inside University of Maryland Fraternity House

Posted: Updated:

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP)- Authorities at the University of Maryland are investigating a noose discovered in a fraternity house.
    
Local news reports say the noose was found inside the house of the school's Phi Kappa Tau chapter on April 27.
    
Police at the university say they are investigating the matter as a hate/bias incident.
    
University president Wallace D. Loh said in a Wednesday statement that he condemns "the use of a symbol of violence and hatred for the purpose of intimidating members of our University of Maryland community."
    
On Tuesday, police at American University in Washington offered a reward for information about an incident in which bananas were found hanging from noose-shaped string on campus. The fruit were marked with the letters AKA, the initials of the predominantly black sorority Alpha Kappa Alpha.

  • Delmarvawide NewsDelmarvawide NewsMore>>

  • Topic of School District Consolidation Heats up in Delaware

    Topic of School District Consolidation Heats up in Delaware

    Friday, August 4 2017 9:01 PM EDT2017-08-05 01:01:06 GMT
    Friday, August 4 2017 9:01 PM EDT2017-08-05 01:01:06 GMT
    DOVER, Del. -- A task force aimed at discussing the number of school districts in Delaware amid calls for consolidation of the state's nearly 20 districts met for the first time this week.The task force, which includes a number of lawmakers, school distrMore
    DOVER, Del. -- A task force aimed at discussing the number of school districts in Delaware amid calls for consolidation of the state's nearly 20 districts met for the first time this week.The task force, which includes a number of lawmakers, school distrMore

  • Serious Two-Vehicle Crash in Delmar

    Serious Two-Vehicle Crash in Delmar

    Friday, August 4 2017 8:33 PM EDT2017-08-05 00:33:27 GMT
    Friday, August 4 2017 8:33 PM EDT2017-08-05 00:33:27 GMT
    The Delaware State Police are on the scene of a serious crash involving two vehicles in Delmar.More
    The Delaware State Police are on the scene of a serious crash involving two vehicles in Delmar.More

  • Plenty of Hispanic Businesses in Salisbury Indicate the Community's Growth

    Plenty of Hispanic Businesses in Salisbury Indicate the Community's Growth

    Friday, August 4 2017 7:06 PM EDT2017-08-04 23:06:07 GMT
    Friday, August 4 2017 7:06 PM EDT2017-08-04 23:06:07 GMT
    Portrait (WBOC Photo)Portrait (WBOC Photo)
    According to the United States Census Bureau, the number of Hispanics in Salisbury increased from 3% in 2000 to 7% in 2010. Hispanic businesses are plentiful in the area, meaning the population has continued to grow since.More
    According to the United States Census Bureau, the number of Hispanics in Salisbury increased from 3% in 2000 to 7% in 2010. Hispanic businesses are plentiful in the area, meaning the population has continued to grow since.More

  • Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>

  • Neighbors in Cambridge Wake Up to Damaged Cars Last Weekend

    Neighbors in Cambridge Wake Up to Damaged Cars Last Weekend

    Ryan Stewart has been a car owner for just about a year. That's why his red Ford Fiesta means so much to him. Stewart felt shock when he woke up to find the left side of his car's tires slashed.

    More

    Ryan Stewart has been a car owner for just about a year. That's why his red Ford Fiesta means so much to him. Stewart felt shock when he woke up to find the left side of his car's tires slashed.

    More

  • Sussex County Non-Profit Uses Guitar to Help Veterans

    Sussex County Non-Profit Uses Guitar to Help Veterans

    A Georgetown man uses guitar to give back to those who gave so much. Tom Baker founded "Frets for Vets," a 501(c) that teaches veterans how to play guitar, with an emphasis on those who suffer from PTSD or depression. Any veteran with a valid DD-214 is eligible for the program, which includes sixteen weeks of lessons, a loaner guitar, a tablet with instruction software, and a weekly jam session taught by guitar teacher who is a mental health therapist.

    More

    A Georgetown man uses guitar to give back to those who gave so much. Tom Baker founded "Frets for Vets," a 501(c) that teaches veterans how to play guitar, with an emphasis on those who suffer from PTSD or depression. Any veteran with a valid DD-214 is eligible for the program, which includes sixteen weeks of lessons, a loaner guitar, a tablet with instruction software, and a weekly jam session taught by guitar teacher who is a mental health therapist.

    More

  • Topic of School District Consolidation Heats up in Delaware

    Topic of School District Consolidation Heats up in Delaware

    A task force aimed at discussing the number of school districts in Delaware amid calls for consolidation of the state's nearly 20 districts met for the first time this week.

    The task force, which includes a number of lawmakers, school district representatives, and parents, was formed after legislation was passed in the General Assembly this year.

    More

    A task force aimed at discussing the number of school districts in Delaware amid calls for consolidation of the state's nearly 20 districts met for the first time this week.

    The task force, which includes a number of lawmakers, school district representatives, and parents, was formed after legislation was passed in the General Assembly this year.

    More
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices