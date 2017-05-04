7th Annual National Day of Prayer Breakfast in Salisbury

SALISBURY, Md.- For the seventh year in a row, hundreds of people gathered on the first Thursday of May at the Wicomico Youth & Civic Center in Salisbury to take part in the annual National Day of Prayer Breakfast.

Thursday was the 66th Annual National Day of Prayer, a day that was signed into law in 1952 by President Harry Truman. In 1988, President Ronald Reagan declared the prayer day would take place on the first Thursday of each May.

The breakfast had elected officials, high-profile business leaders, and everyone in-between, all gathered with one goal.

"The purpose of this is just to bring our community together and unite in recognizing God's presence in our community and in our churches and in our personal lives," said Jack Savage, co-chairman for the prayer breakfast.

For the people who attended, the food was a big draw, but the power of prayer was the real driving force that brought all those folks together Thursday morning.

"I believe in prayer and I believe there is power in prayer. And I believe that every year we should recognize a moment where we take out time from our busy schedules to recognize God," said Jesse Abbott, who is the Pastor at New Dimensions Ministries on Jersey Road outside Salisbury.

Along with the annual breakfast, at noon on Thursday there was also a National Day of Prayer Observance held in downtown Salisbury at the steps of the government office building with handful of area pastors.