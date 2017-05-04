7th Annual National Day of Prayer Breakfast in Salisbury - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

7th Annual National Day of Prayer Breakfast in Salisbury

Posted: Updated:
7th Annual National Day of Prayer Breakfast in Salisbury. (Photo: WBOC) 7th Annual National Day of Prayer Breakfast in Salisbury. (Photo: WBOC)

SALISBURY, Md.- For the seventh year in a row, hundreds of people gathered on the first Thursday of May at the Wicomico Youth & Civic Center in Salisbury to take part in the annual National Day of Prayer Breakfast.

Thursday was the 66th Annual National Day of Prayer, a day that was signed into law in 1952 by President Harry Truman.  In 1988, President Ronald Reagan declared the prayer day would take place on the first Thursday of each May.

The breakfast had elected officials, high-profile business leaders, and everyone in-between, all gathered with one goal.

"The purpose of this is just to bring our community together and unite in recognizing God's presence in our community and in our churches and in our personal lives," said Jack Savage, co-chairman for the prayer breakfast.

For the people who attended, the food was a big draw, but the power of prayer was the real driving force that brought all those folks together Thursday morning.

"I believe in prayer and I believe there is power in prayer.  And I believe that every year we should recognize a moment where we take out time from our busy schedules to recognize God," said Jesse Abbott, who is the Pastor at New Dimensions Ministries on Jersey Road outside Salisbury.

Along with the annual breakfast, at noon on Thursday there was also a National Day of Prayer Observance held in downtown Salisbury at the steps of the government office building with handful of area pastors.

  • Delmarvawide NewsDelmarvawide NewsMore>>

  • Topic of School District Consolidation Heats up in Delaware

    Topic of School District Consolidation Heats up in Delaware

    Friday, August 4 2017 9:01 PM EDT2017-08-05 01:01:06 GMT
    Friday, August 4 2017 9:01 PM EDT2017-08-05 01:01:06 GMT
    DOVER, Del. -- A task force aimed at discussing the number of school districts in Delaware amid calls for consolidation of the state's nearly 20 districts met for the first time this week.The task force, which includes a number of lawmakers, school distrMore
    DOVER, Del. -- A task force aimed at discussing the number of school districts in Delaware amid calls for consolidation of the state's nearly 20 districts met for the first time this week.The task force, which includes a number of lawmakers, school distrMore

  • Serious Two-Vehicle Crash in Delmar

    Serious Two-Vehicle Crash in Delmar

    Friday, August 4 2017 8:33 PM EDT2017-08-05 00:33:27 GMT
    Friday, August 4 2017 8:33 PM EDT2017-08-05 00:33:27 GMT
    The Delaware State Police are on the scene of a serious crash involving two vehicles in Delmar.More
    The Delaware State Police are on the scene of a serious crash involving two vehicles in Delmar.More

  • Plenty of Hispanic Businesses in Salisbury Indicate the Community's Growth

    Plenty of Hispanic Businesses in Salisbury Indicate the Community's Growth

    Friday, August 4 2017 7:06 PM EDT2017-08-04 23:06:07 GMT
    Friday, August 4 2017 7:06 PM EDT2017-08-04 23:06:07 GMT
    Portrait (WBOC Photo)Portrait (WBOC Photo)
    According to the United States Census Bureau, the number of Hispanics in Salisbury increased from 3% in 2000 to 7% in 2010. Hispanic businesses are plentiful in the area, meaning the population has continued to grow since.More
    According to the United States Census Bureau, the number of Hispanics in Salisbury increased from 3% in 2000 to 7% in 2010. Hispanic businesses are plentiful in the area, meaning the population has continued to grow since.More

  • Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>

  • Neighbors in Cambridge Wake Up to Damaged Cars Last Weekend

    Neighbors in Cambridge Wake Up to Damaged Cars Last Weekend

    Ryan Stewart has been a car owner for just about a year. That's why his red Ford Fiesta means so much to him. Stewart felt shock when he woke up to find the left side of his car's tires slashed.

    More

    Ryan Stewart has been a car owner for just about a year. That's why his red Ford Fiesta means so much to him. Stewart felt shock when he woke up to find the left side of his car's tires slashed.

    More

  • Sussex County Non-Profit Uses Guitar to Help Veterans

    Sussex County Non-Profit Uses Guitar to Help Veterans

    A Georgetown man uses guitar to give back to those who gave so much. Tom Baker founded "Frets for Vets," a 501(c) that teaches veterans how to play guitar, with an emphasis on those who suffer from PTSD or depression. Any veteran with a valid DD-214 is eligible for the program, which includes sixteen weeks of lessons, a loaner guitar, a tablet with instruction software, and a weekly jam session taught by guitar teacher who is a mental health therapist.

    More

    A Georgetown man uses guitar to give back to those who gave so much. Tom Baker founded "Frets for Vets," a 501(c) that teaches veterans how to play guitar, with an emphasis on those who suffer from PTSD or depression. Any veteran with a valid DD-214 is eligible for the program, which includes sixteen weeks of lessons, a loaner guitar, a tablet with instruction software, and a weekly jam session taught by guitar teacher who is a mental health therapist.

    More

  • Topic of School District Consolidation Heats up in Delaware

    Topic of School District Consolidation Heats up in Delaware

    A task force aimed at discussing the number of school districts in Delaware amid calls for consolidation of the state's nearly 20 districts met for the first time this week.

    The task force, which includes a number of lawmakers, school district representatives, and parents, was formed after legislation was passed in the General Assembly this year.

    More

    A task force aimed at discussing the number of school districts in Delaware amid calls for consolidation of the state's nearly 20 districts met for the first time this week.

    The task force, which includes a number of lawmakers, school district representatives, and parents, was formed after legislation was passed in the General Assembly this year.

    More
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices