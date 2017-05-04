DSP Searching for Rehoboth Man Wanted on Rape Charges

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - Delaware State Police are asking the public's help in locating a suspect wanted on rape charges.

Police say Joshua D. Williams, 19, of Rehoboth Beach, is wanted by troopers for four counts of 4th-degree rape stemming from alleged incidents that took place at his home over the course of a weekend beginning March 31. He is also wanted by Probation and Parole for violation of probation.

Anyone with information on Williams' whereabouts is asked to contact Detective Williams-Snipes at 302-752-3897. Information may also be provided by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333, via the internet at www.delaware.crimestoppersweb.com, or by sending an anonymous tip by text to 274637 (CRIMES) using the keyword "DSP."