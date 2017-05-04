Body Found Off Tangier Island Believed to be Missing Waterman

TANGIER ISLAND, Va.- A body found off Tangier Island on Thursday is believed to be that of a missing waterman.

According to Coast Guard spokesman Petty Officer Barry Bena, the body was found in Virginia water by another waterman. It will be sent to the state medical examiner for examination, but it could be the body of Ed Charnock, who disappeared April 24 about five miles off Tangier Island.

Charnock was aboard a 40-foot crabbing boat with his son, Jason, when it started taking on water. Jason Charnock was rescued by a good Samaritan, while the Coast Guard suspended its search for Ed Charnock the morning of April 25.