Last-Minute Mergers: Why We Hate Them & Need Them - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Last-Minute Mergers: Why We Hate Them & Need Them

Posted: Updated:

SALISBURY, Md.– It’s a common traffic frustration we’ve all probably dealt with: you’re coming up to a construction zone on the highway and you see a sign that tells you traffic will soon be reduced to a single lane. You’re a thoughtful and considerate member of the road. And so, you make your move into the single lane nice and early, exhaling a slow and drawn out breath as you will yourself into a serene state of patience. After all, you’re not the only one waiting and, like the dozens of cars ahead, you’ve made the choice to sacrifice expediency for the good of society.

Then it happens because, well, it always happens. Some car, truck, or motorcycle (who really cares, It’s the person in it we despise) rolls on by using the wide-open lane, creeps up to the very end of the lane and slides into a spot that’s now going to take you at least five more minutes to reach. They aren't speeding. They aren’t driving recklessly. In fact, they aren’t even breaking a law. But they’re breaking an unwritten law, right?

Well, not exactly. In fact, studies have shown that last-minute mergers are good for traffic. It’s called the zipper merge, named for the way cars alternate merging at the bottleneck point. According to the Minnesota Department of Transportation, zipper merging reduces differences in speeds between two lanes and reduces the overall length of traffic backups by as much as 40 percent.

States like Kansas are actually encouraging the zipper merge, with a PSA-style campaign that began in the spring of 2016. Kansas isn’t alone, a number of states in the U.S. are trying to change driver behavior and embrace the late-merge.

Bob Rager, a spokesperson for the Maryland State Highway Administration, doesn’t necessarily share the same view as states like Kansas.

“There’s no advice, there’s no campaign that’s going to apply to all locations at all times,” Rager said.

Rager believes the zipper, or alternate merge, is practical in theory but only worth applying in very specific situations, such as where there’s a high volume of traffic being reduced to a single lane. If traffic is flowing at a fairly steady pace, the safe and smart more is to simply merge into the single lane early.

"Peak times like beach season you'll see a lot of areas where there's a whole lot more traffic,” Rager said. “It makes sense to actually employ the zipper merge.”

The challenge, according to Rager, is changing driver behavior. He said SHA has actually attempted to create an alternate-merge traffic pattern but found no amount of signs made it easy for drivers to understand. What ensued were more confused drivers and thus a greater risk for danger.

In short, the zipper-merge is practical. It does reduce traffic congestion.

However, in a rural area like Delmarva, where traffic doesn’t tend to have a consistently high-volume, you won’t see as many situations where the zipper-merge is needed with the exception of heavy summer-traffic. The priority, said Rager, is making sure drivers put safety first. 

  • Delmarvawide NewsDelmarvawide NewsMore>>

  • DART Bus Crash Injures Motorcyclist

    DART Bus Crash Injures Motorcyclist

    Saturday, August 5 2017 5:33 PM EDT2017-08-05 21:33:06 GMT
    Saturday, August 5 2017 5:33 PM EDT2017-08-05 21:33:06 GMT
    GEORGETOWN, Del. - Delaware police are investigating a severe traffic collision involving DART bus that happened Friday.According to police, crash occurred around 7:30 p.m. as Selena Cannon, 51, of Bridgeville, was driving a 200More
    GEORGETOWN, Del. - Delaware police are investigating a severe traffic collision involving DART bus that happened Friday.According to police, crash occurred around 7:30 p.m. as Selena Cannon, 51, of Bridgeville, was driving a 200More

  • Man Killed in Delmar Crash

    Man Killed in Delmar Crash

    08/05/2017 17:30:00 -04:002017-08-05 21:30:00 GMT
    Saturday, August 5 2017 5:30 PM EDT2017-08-05 21:30:39 GMT
    DELMAR, Del. - A man is dead after a two-vehicle crash in Delmar Friday night.More
    DELMAR, Del. - A man is dead after a two-vehicle crash in Delmar Friday night.More

  • UPDATE: Victims Identified in Georgetown Crash that Killed Two

    UPDATE: Victims Identified in Georgetown Crash that Killed Two

    Saturday, August 5 2017 3:44 PM EDT2017-08-05 19:44:23 GMT
    Saturday, August 5 2017 3:44 PM EDT2017-08-05 19:44:23 GMT
    Friday afternoon's crash scene west of Georgetown. (Photo: WBOC Chopper 16)Friday afternoon's crash scene west of Georgetown. (Photo: WBOC Chopper 16)
    GEORGETOWN, Del. – Police have identified the two people killed in a Friday afternoon crash just west of Georgetown.According to the Delaware State Police, 57-year-old George C. Hassett of Seaford and 76-year-old Katherine E. Chick of GeoMore
    GEORGETOWN, Del. – Police have identified the two people killed in a Friday afternoon crash just west of Georgetown.According to the Delaware State Police, 57-year-old George C. Hassett of Seaford and 76-year-old Katherine E. Chick of GeoMore

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • UPDATE: Victims Identified in Georgetown Crash that Killed Two

    UPDATE: Victims Identified in Georgetown Crash that Killed Two

    Saturday, August 5 2017 3:44 PM EDT2017-08-05 19:44:23 GMT
    Saturday, August 5 2017 3:44 PM EDT2017-08-05 19:44:23 GMT
    Friday afternoon's crash scene west of Georgetown. (Photo: WBOC Chopper 16)Friday afternoon's crash scene west of Georgetown. (Photo: WBOC Chopper 16)
    GEORGETOWN, Del. – Police have identified the two people killed in a Friday afternoon crash just west of Georgetown.According to the Delaware State Police, 57-year-old George C. Hassett of Seaford and 76-year-old Katherine E. Chick of GeoMore
    GEORGETOWN, Del. – Police have identified the two people killed in a Friday afternoon crash just west of Georgetown.According to the Delaware State Police, 57-year-old George C. Hassett of Seaford and 76-year-old Katherine E. Chick of GeoMore

  • Updated: Two Killed in Sussex County Crash

    Two Vehicle Head on Collision Closes Sussex County Intersection

    08/04/2017 13:47:00 -04:002017-08-04 17:47:00 GMT
    Friday, August 4 2017 6:50 PM EDT2017-08-04 22:50:48 GMT
    Friday afternoon's crash scene west of Georgetown. (Photo: WBOC Chopper 16)Friday afternoon's crash scene west of Georgetown. (Photo: WBOC Chopper 16)
    Delaware State Police say two people have died following a two-vehicle crash west of Georgetown.More
    Delaware State Police say two people have died following a two-vehicle crash west of Georgetown.More

  • Man Killed in Delmar Crash

    Man Killed in Delmar Crash

    08/05/2017 17:30:00 -04:002017-08-05 21:30:00 GMT
    Saturday, August 5 2017 5:30 PM EDT2017-08-05 21:30:39 GMT
    DELMAR, Del. - A man is dead after a two-vehicle crash in Delmar Friday night.More
    DELMAR, Del. - A man is dead after a two-vehicle crash in Delmar Friday night.More

  • Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>

  • Neighbors in Cambridge Wake Up to Damaged Cars Last Weekend

    Neighbors in Cambridge Wake Up to Damaged Cars Last Weekend

    Ryan Stewart has been a car owner for just about a year. That's why his red Ford Fiesta means so much to him. Stewart felt shock when he woke up to find the left side of his car's tires slashed.

    More

    Ryan Stewart has been a car owner for just about a year. That's why his red Ford Fiesta means so much to him. Stewart felt shock when he woke up to find the left side of his car's tires slashed.

    More

  • Sussex County Non-Profit Uses Guitar to Help Veterans

    Sussex County Non-Profit Uses Guitar to Help Veterans

    A Georgetown man uses guitar to give back to those who gave so much. Tom Baker founded "Frets for Vets," a 501(c) that teaches veterans how to play guitar, with an emphasis on those who suffer from PTSD or depression. Any veteran with a valid DD-214 is eligible for the program, which includes sixteen weeks of lessons, a loaner guitar, a tablet with instruction software, and a weekly jam session taught by guitar teacher who is a mental health therapist.

    More

    A Georgetown man uses guitar to give back to those who gave so much. Tom Baker founded "Frets for Vets," a 501(c) that teaches veterans how to play guitar, with an emphasis on those who suffer from PTSD or depression. Any veteran with a valid DD-214 is eligible for the program, which includes sixteen weeks of lessons, a loaner guitar, a tablet with instruction software, and a weekly jam session taught by guitar teacher who is a mental health therapist.

    More

  • Topic of School District Consolidation Heats up in Delaware

    Topic of School District Consolidation Heats up in Delaware

    A task force aimed at discussing the number of school districts in Delaware amid calls for consolidation of the state's nearly 20 districts met for the first time this week.

    The task force, which includes a number of lawmakers, school district representatives, and parents, was formed after legislation was passed in the General Assembly this year.

    More

    A task force aimed at discussing the number of school districts in Delaware amid calls for consolidation of the state's nearly 20 districts met for the first time this week.

    The task force, which includes a number of lawmakers, school district representatives, and parents, was formed after legislation was passed in the General Assembly this year.

    More
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices