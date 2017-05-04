Dead Whale Washes Ashore on Rehoboth Beach

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del.- A dead humpback whale washed ashore in Rehoboth Beach on Thursday.

The whale washed up at the north end of the city's Deauville Beach.

The MERR Institute, which provides rescue and care for sick or injured marine animals, as well as researches their causes of death, said the whale was a teenaged male that was hit by a boat in its left side.

This is the fifth dead humpback whale reported in Delaware since last year. Officials with the MERR Institute said sometimes they will go 10 years without seeing a humpback whale wash ashore.