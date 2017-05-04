Headquarters Live in Salisbury Will Close This July

SALISBURY, Md.- Headquarters Live in Salisbury will close as of July.

For a few years Headquarters Live has been a source of entertainment for downtown Salisbury. But, as of July, the concert venue is closing and The Daily Times is taking over the space.

"I'm frustrated that the community couldn't help foster this type of venue here in the town," said Austin Widdowson of Salisbury.

"You know, Headquarters Live was a great place they had great entertainment in there. They had bands and a place to dance and have fun and it's just a quality place. it's going to be missed, it's really going to be missed," said Angela Blake of Salisbury.

But, Brad Gillis of Devreco, the owner of building said that this venue was a grand experiment. One that just didn't work out.

"We believe that we can do more with the partnership with The Daily Times and bring their active community space and essentially bring the building more to life," Gillis said.

Salisbury Mayor Jake Day said not to worry because a new venue will be coming downtown pretty soon.

"We will be opening this coming year a much large venue a 750-seat amphitheatre that will be covered, have professional light and sound and all of that," said Day.

Gillis said that The Daily Times should be in the building by the end of October.