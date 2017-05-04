Section of U.S. 113 Closing Tonight in Milford for Two Weeks

MILFORD, Del. - At 10 p.m. Thursday night, parts of U.S. 113 will be completely closed for two weeks.

DelDOT will close both the north and southbound lanes of 113 between Kings Highway and Milford-Harrington Highway (SR 14) until May 19th to repair a railway crossing on the road.

"It's a safety issue," says Milford Mayor Brian Shupe. "They need to make sure their trains are running safely but also on time as well."

Under current conditions, workers on the train have to stop the train, literally get off, flag it by hand and walk the train through the crossing because the crossing is in such bad shape.

The project will cost $2 million in federal funds. Shupe says workers will be on site 24/7--weather permitting--and will get bonuses to finish early or on time.

"I'm ready for it to be done like most people are," says Shupe. "I take this road every day and I understand it'll be inconvenient but I think most people will be much happier when it's done. We are going to hope and pray they they get done on time--or ahead of time--and we get back to normal."

Detours are already in place, and listed below:

Local Detour: Southbound utilizing U.S. 113/Frontage Road onto North Walnut Street to North Rehoboth Boulevard/Cedar Creek Road to Wilkins Road to Johnson Road and return to U.S. Route 113. Northbound utilizing U.S. Route 113 to Johnson Road onto Wilkins Road to Cedar Creek Road/South Rehoboth Boulevard to Northeast Front Street and back to U.S. Route 113. Eastbound utilizing SR 14/Milford-Harrington Highway to Northwest Front Street to North Rehoboth Boulevard/Cedar Creek Road to Wilkins Road to Johnson Road and back to U.S. Route 113. Regional utilizing the Truck Detour-- U.S. Route 113 To/From Georgetown Southbound: SR 1/Bay Road to SR 30 off-ramp to Wilkins Road onto Johnson Road and return to U.S. Route 113. Northbound: U.S. Route 113 to Johnson Road to Wilkins Road to SR 30 to SR 1/Bay Road north to the Thompsonville interchange and loop onto SR 1 southbound and continue south on U.S. Route 113 to SR 14 westbound. Thru trucks will be prohibited from making a left onto westbound SR-14/Northeast Front Street from SR 1 northbound. Detour signage will be posted for motorists.

