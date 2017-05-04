Milford Marine Center Needs Your Help Finding Thief

MILFORD, Del. - The Taylor Marine Center in Milford is looking to a catch a criminal before its too late.

President Dirk Van Rees says security footage shows a man walking onto three boats stored on the property for the winter. Footage shows him taking off batteries, nets, fishing rods and hundreds of dollars of personal items like electronics.

"They came on and stole stuff from us," Van Rees tells WBOC. "Our customers are our family so they stole from our family."

Van Rees says the incident happened April 23rd around 7 p.m., but they didn't find out until weeks later and one of the people who owns one of the boats in question noticed that their batteries were missing.

"We were disturbed by that so we went back through our video tapes and were able to go back and track the time when the person entered the property," Van Rees says.

The video clearly shows the man making his way from boat to boat and stuffing his car with the stolen goods. Van Rees says others in his profession are now on lookout for the man, who Van Rees says he's never seen before.

"We also reached out to other members in the marine community and who are part of our Delaware Marine Trade Association," he says. "We have sent the images to them and the videos to them to ask them to go ahead and and give us assistance if they recognize the person when they come into their store."

Van Rees says the man may be pawning the items for money. He's hoping by putting the footage out there, they can find the suspect and bring justice to his customers.

Taylor Marine Center is offering a reward in this case as well. Anyone interested may call the center at (302) 422-9177.