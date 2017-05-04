Mailey Appointed Dover's 14th Police Chief

DOVER, Del.- Dover Police Deputy Chief Marvin Mailey has been chosen as the Delaware capital city's first African American police chief, marking the end of a months-long search for a new head of city law enforcement.

City Council members voted on Thursday to appoint Mailey, after he was nominated by Mayor Robin Christiansen and recommended by a search committee.

The process resulting in Mailey's selection had been controversial, at times, because many search committee meetings were conducted behind closed doors and candidates for the position were not publicly discussed.

Mailey, who has been running the department since the retirement of Paul Bernat in January, is the city's 14th chief of police.