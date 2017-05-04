Road Closures In Effect for Trooper Ballard Funeral - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Road Closures In Effect for Trooper Ballard Funeral

© Road Closures for the funeral of Delaware State Trooper Stephen Ballard. (Graphic by Sarah Gross/WBOC) © Road Closures for the funeral of Delaware State Trooper Stephen Ballard. (Graphic by Sarah Gross/WBOC)

WILMINGTON, Del. -- A number of road closures will be in effect on Friday to accommodate proceedings for the funeral of Cpl. Stephen Ballard, a Delaware State Trooper who was fatally shot last week.

The funeral is scheduled for 11 a.m. and will be preceded by a public viewing from 8:30 a.m. to 10 a.m.

The northbound lanes of Interstate 95 between the Christiana Mall (Exit 4A) and the Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard  (Exit 6) will be closed beginning at 6 a.m. and will be opened after the procession of emergency vehicles to travel to the Chase Center on the Riverfront, according to the Delaware Department of Transportation.

A number of law enforcement vehicles will be staging for the procession in the Dover area. They will use Del. Route 1 to travel north to Wilmington, causing rolling delays on the north side of the highway.

A second closure of the northbound lanes between the Christiana Mall (Exit 4A) and the Martin Luther King Jr, Boulevard (Exit 6) will begin at 8 a.m. for the another procession of emergency vehicles heading to the Chase Center on The Riverfront.
  
Northbound I-95 traffic will be significantly impacted and will be utilizing alternate routes of SR 896, U.S. Route 40, SR 273, and U.S. Route 13; motorists can expect delays on these routes with the increased diverted volume of traffic.

The funeral procession will then depart the Riverfront at approximately 12 p.m. and travel to the Gracelawn Cemetery located at 2220 North DuPont Highway, New Castle. 

The procession is scheduled to use the following route:
 

  • Justison Street
  • Martin Luther King Boulevard
  • South Market Street
  • North DuPont Highway
  • Lovelace Avenue (U-turn)
  • Gracelawn Memorial Cemetery. 

