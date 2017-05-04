Gander Mountain Closing in Salisbury

SALISBURY, Md.- The sporting and hunting goods chain Gander Mountain is about to close a bunch of stores. including its store on North Salisbury Boulevard in Salisbury. There is a "Going Out of Business" sign hanging on the Gander storefront in Salisbury. In all, 160 stores could be closing and Gander Mountain inventory liquidated under a plan filed in bankruptcy court.

The company had already filed for bankruptcy in March but that only 32 stores would be closing, not 160. Now, Camping World has won a bankruptcy auction of Gander Mountain assets. Camping World CEO Marcus Lemonis says that at least half of Gander Mountain stores won't survive.

The company has seen serious competition for competitors like Bass Pro Shop and Cabela's. Camping World has bid nearly $38 million for Gander Mountain's assets and its boating business.