Coast Guard: Lasers Shined at Chesapeake Bay Ship Pilots

BALTIMORE (AP)- The Coast Guard says someone is shining lasers into the eyes of ship pilots on the Chesapeake Bay.
    
The service has reported seven nighttime instances this week off Maryland's coast. Specifically, the laser strikes are believed to have originated somewhere between Drum Point and Cove Point.
    
The lasers have been described as steady, powerful and somewhat painful to the eyes. Each has lasted for approximately 15 minutes.
    
Coast Guard Lt. Trish Elliston warned in an email that the lasers could prevent pilots from seeing smaller vessels and cause a collision.
    
Such laser strikes are a misdemeanor crime and carry a maximum prison sentence of 10 years.

