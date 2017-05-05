State Farm to Close Regional Office in Frederick in 2021

FREDERICK, Md. (AP)- State Farm will close its regional office in Frederick in 2021.



The company announced the decision Thursday.



With 600 employees at the Frederick office, county officials say State Farm is the county's 13th-largest employer.



Frederick Economic Development Director Richard Griffin calls the departure "a blow, but not one we cannot sustain." He says the decision isn't a surprise, noting the company's 2013 announcement that it planned to sell the operations building.



The company's plans to close 11 offices, including sites in New Jersey, Michigan, Oklahoma, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, and California, will affect about 4,200 of the company's 70,000 employees. State Farm spokesman Justin Tomczak says the early announcement is meant to give employees time to make decisions about their future.