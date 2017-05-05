14 Firearms Stolen From Millsboro Hardware Store

MILLSBORO, Del. - Federal investigators and police are looking into the burglary of 14 firearms from a Millsboro hardware store early Friday morning.

According to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), around 12:30 a.m., at least one person stole 13 handguns and a rifle from Baker's Hardware, located at 28547 DuPont Boulevard in Millsboro. ATF is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest, which will be matched by the National Shooting Sports Foundation (NSSF) for a total reward of up to $10,000.

"The ATF, along with the Millsboro Police Department and our other law enforcement partners, are committed to ensuring that our communities are safe and that those who violate federal firearm laws are held accountable," said Daniel L. Board Jr., Special Agent in Charge for the ATF Baltimore Field Division. "Keeping illegal firearms from hitting the streets is ATF's number one priority. We will relentlessly pursue any criminals who attempt to acquire or distribute stolen weapons and we will utilize all of our resources to ensure that they are held accountable for their violent and dangerous actions."

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call the ATF 24/7 hotline at 1-888-ATF-TIPS (1-888-283-8477) or send an email to ATFTips@atf.gov. Citizens can also send a text anonymously via the ReportIt® mobile app, available through www.reportit.com, using the ATF Baltimore Field Division as the location.