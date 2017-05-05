Delmarva Pounded by More Than Inch of Rain

SALISBURY, Md. - Drivers all around Delmarva were greeted with a steady downpour from the early morning hours Friday through mid-day. Well over an inch of rain was recorded at most reporting stations. Severe thunderstorm warnings were issued in many areas and flood advisories went into effect in parts of Sussex and Kent counties.

But by mid-day the rain stopped and the skies started to clear, giving people like Eddy Godfrey a chance to get outside an enjoy the break.

"It's not that bad really," said Godfrey. "I mean it started out pouring but as the lunchtime has worn on it's gotten a lot better."

Godfrey was enjoying a quick run through Salisbury City Park. But for Sarah Culver of Laurel the break in the weather provided a chance to play her favorite game.

"A lot of Pokemons fall in here so it's a good place," said Culver. "And there's Poke stops you can get."

No serious flooding or damage was reported as a result of Friday's rainfall.