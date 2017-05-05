Caroline County Man Arrested for Child Porn

GREENSBORO, Md. – Maryland State Police arrested a Caroline County man Friday morning on child pornography charges.

Police say Alexander Cowell, 30, of Greensboro, is charged with twenty counts of possession of child pornography and four counts of distribution of child pornography.

The investigation began in March 2017 when investigators were alerted to an individual actively downloading child pornography online. Further investigation led to the identification of a residence and issuance of a search warrant for that location.

Police then recovered computer equipment belonging to Cowell. A preliminary forensic review at the scene indicated the presence of multiple video files of child pornography.