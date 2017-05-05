Rehoboth Beach Rape Suspect Arrested

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. – Delaware State Police says a man wanted on rape charges in Rehoboth Beach has been arrested.

Troopers say Joshua D. Williams, 19 of Rehoboth Beach, is charged with for four counts of 4th Degree Rape stemming from alleged incidents that took place at his residence over the course of a weekend beginning March 31, 2017.

State Police say Williams was taken into custody Thursday May 4, 2017 during a traffic stop on Coastal Highway near Lewes after detectives received numerous tips from the public on his whereabouts.

Williams was arraigned at JP2 and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on $40,000.00 secured bond.