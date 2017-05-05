DSP Investigating a Deadly Bicycle Accident

DOVER, Del. - The Delaware State Police Collision Reconstruction Unit is investigating a deadly crash that happened late Thursday night involving a car and a bicycle.

Troopers say their preliminary investigation has determined the crash happened around 11:48 p.m. Thursday, May 4, 2017 as an unknown driver operating a dark sedan southbound on McKee Road approached Kevin S. Freese, 52 of Dover, who was riding his bicycle in the same direction. The vehicle approached the bicycle from the rear and struck the bicycle’s rear tire which caused the victim to be ejected and come to rest on the grassy shoulder along the southbound lane. The dark sedan fled the scene in a southern direction.

State Police says Freese, who was not wearing a bicycle helmet, was taken to the Bayhealth Kent General Hospital Emergency Room where he succumbed to his injuries.

Freese did not have on reflective clothing and his bicycle did not have a light on the front or rear. It is unknown if alcohol was a factor in this collision.

McKee Road in the area of the collision was closed for approximately three hours while the crash was investigated and cleared.

The Collision Reconstruction Unit is continuing their investigation into this incident. If anyone may have witnessed this crash or has any knowledge of the crash they are asked to contact Sergeant J. Wheatley of the Collision Reconstruction Unit at 302-697-4454. Information may also be provided by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333, via the internet at www.delaware.crimestoppersweb.com, or by sending an anonymous tip by text to 274637 (CRIMES) using the keyword “DSP.”