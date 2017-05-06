Four Arrested in Sussex County for Assault and Drug Charges

DEWEY AND REHOBOTH BEACH, De. - The Delaware State Police Sussex County Drug Unit have arrested four people following an investigation into an assault complaint, that led to multiple drug arrests.

On May 5, 2017, Troopers were sent to an assault complaint at the Sea Esta motel IV in Dewey Beach. Troopers made contact with two victims who both suffered facial injuries from an apparent assault. Through the investigation police learned the victims knew the suspects names, Ardarious Cato and Victorian West, who both fled the scene after assaulting the two victims over an apparent drug-related incident.

Both victims were transported to Beebe Medical Center with serious but treatable injuries.

Police report that Troopers and the Rehoboth Beach Police Department worked together to locate the suspects from the assault. Both suspects were found in a home on the 19,000 block of Norwood Street in West Rehoboth.

Upon arrival, officers obtained consent to enter the home and while inside the officers found crack cocaine and marijuana in plain view. Everyone who was inside the house were then contacted, which included Ardarius Cato, Marteze Waples, and Brandon White. Police say Brandon White resisted arrest by attempting to flee however was arrested. Both of Marteze Waples’ two children (both under five years old) were in the home and later turned over to a family member. Over 26 grams of crack cocaine and over 20 grams marijuana were seized during the initial contact.

As police report, the Delaware State Police Sussex Drug Unit conducted another search and seizure warrant of the home and vehicles on the property and found an additional 63 grams of crack cocaine, over 44 grams of marijuana, a .380 auto handgun along with more than $19,600.00 in suspected drug proceeds.

Authorities say that Victorian West received information she was wanted and turned herself in at Troop 7, Lewes during the investigation.

Ardarius D. Cato, 29 and Victorian West, 30, both of Rehoboth Beach, were transported to Troop 7 and arrested for two counts of second-degree assault, two counts of first-degree Unlawful Imprisonment, second-degree Conspiracy, two counts of Terroristic Threatening and two counts of Endangering the Welfare of a Child.

Ardarius Cato was also arrested for Possession with the Intent to Deliver Crack Cocaine Tier 4, PWITD (possession with intent to distribute) Cocaine Tier 4, two counts of Possession Tier 5 Cocaine, Possession of Marijuana Tier 5, and Possession of a Firearm by a Person Prohibited, second-degree Conspiracy, two counts of Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and two counts of Endangering the Welfare of a Child.

Brandon D. H. White, 25 of Rehoboth Beach was transported to Troop 7 and arrested for Possession with the Intent to Deliver Crack Cocaine Tier 4, PWITD Cocaine Tier 4, two counts of Possession Tier 5 Cocaine, Possession of Marijuana Tier 5, Possession of a Firearm by Person Prohibited, Conspiracy 2nd, two counts of Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, two counts of Endangering the Welfare and Resisting Arrest.

Marteze D. Waples, 29 of Rehoboth Beach was transported to Troop 7 and arrested for Possession with the Intent to Deliver Crack Cocaine Tier 4, PWITD Cocaine Tier 4, two counts of Possession Tier 5 Cocaine, Possession of Marijuana Tier 5, Possession of a Firearm by Person Prohibited, second-degree Conspiracy, Endangering the Welfare of a Child and two counts of Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

The court and bond amounts are pending at this time.