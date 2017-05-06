Three Arrested After a Suspected Drug Deal in Greenwood

GREENWOOD, Del. - Three people are in custody after a suspected drug deal in Greenwood.

Delaware State Police say on Thursday, members of the Kent County Drug Unit, the Kent County Governor's Task Force and some from the Department of Justice responded to Unity Lane in Greenwood for an "active nuisance abatement case." Police say they currently are investigating and being proactive about reducing illegal drug activity on this street in Greenwood.

As troopers got on scene, they say 38-year-old Courtney Cox and 26-year old John Cox, both from Harrington, were observed in a suspected drug transaction with a man wearing a mask. Police say the Coxes were arrested then without incident. The male suspect wearing the mask ran away, and troopers followed him on foot. Eventually, they caught up to him and later identified him as 26-year-old Jermaine Boyd of Dover. Two troopers suffered minor injuries during the chase.

Police say Boyd had $2,200 of suspected drug proceeds on him, and they found a loaded .38 caliber handgun and over 129 baggies of heroin in the area he ran from. Boyd was taken to Troop 3 in Camden and charged with Possession of a Firearm by a Person Prohibited, Possession of Ammo by Person Prohibited, Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony, Drug Dealing, Wearing a Disguise During a Felony, two counts of Assault 2nd on Law Enforcement, Resisting Arrest and Violation of a No Contact Order.

According to Delaware State Police, Boyd's bonds on his prior charges were revoked, as well as a Violation of Probation. Boyd also has a Superior Court No Contact Order with Unity Lane and is out on bond for Drug and Firearms charges pertaining to previous drug arrests.

Police say both Coxes were taken to Troop 3 as well. They say a computer check revealed John Cox was wanted for Burglary 2nd Degree and was then taken to the James T. Vaughn Correctional Center for this charge. He was also charged with Criminal Impersonation, Criminal Solicitation and Conspiracy 2nd Degree.

Courtney Cox was charged with Criminal Solicitation, Conspiracy II and Violating a No Contact Order. She was committed to the Department of Corrections. Courtney also has an active No Contact Order for Unity Lane.

In addition to the three drug-related arrests on Unity Lane, police arrested Kyle Vanhoy, 32 of Summersville, West Virginia. He was found to have three active writs ordering his arrest in Kent County, Delaware from 2010. He too was taken to the James T. Vaughn Correctional Center.