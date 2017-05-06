Dover AFB Airmen Accused of Sexual Abuse Plead Not Guilty - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Dover AFB Airmen Accused of Sexual Abuse Plead Not Guilty

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) - Two airmen stationed at Dover Air Force Base have pleaded not guilty to sexually abusing a teenage runaway they allegedly harbored on base.
    
Twenty-five-year-old Dalian Washington of Philadelphia and 21-year-old Akeem Beazer of Pompano Beach, Florida, entered the pleas and waived reading of an indictment at their arraignments Thursday.
    
Both men are charged with sex abuse of a minor. Washington also is charged with sex trafficking of a child.
    
Court records indicate that the investigation began after the girl told a social worker in March that she had stayed on the base and had sex with service members.
    
The girl was later interviewed by an Air Force investigator and a police detective who knew her as a child with a troubled home life who often lived on the street.
 

