Dover AFB Airmen Accused of Sexual Abuse Plead Not Guilty

The National Weather Service is investigating the possibility that a small tornado touched down in south Salisbury early Monday afternoon.
The incident happened sometime between 1:35 and 1:45 p.m. with fire and emergency crews responding to numerous incidents on South Salisbury Boulevard and the surrounding area.More
The National Weather Service is investigating the possibility that a small tornado touched down in south Salisbury early Monday afternoon.
The incident happened sometime between 1:35 and 1:45 p.m. with fire and emergency crews responding to numerous incidents on South Salisbury Boulevard and the surrounding area.More