Maryland Democrats Elect New State Party Chair

Maryland Democrats Elect New State Party Chair

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) - Maryland Democratic Party leaders have elected Kathleen Matthews to serve as state party chair through the 2018 general elections.
    
Members of the Democratic State Central Committee elected Matthews as chair on Saturday. She had been elected interim party chair on March 1, replacing D. Bruce Poole.
    
Matthews says the job of Maryland Democrats includes resisting President Donald Trump and defeating Governor Larry Hogan.
    
Matthews, a Montgomery County resident, has worked in Maryland and Washington for 40 years as a political activist, local TV news anchor and communications executive. She is a graduate of Stanford University.
    
Matthews, who made an unsuccessful bid for Congress last year, is married to MSNBC talk show host Chris Matthews.
 

