Maryland Democrats Elect New State Party Chair

Police are hunting for a gunman who opened fire in a San Francisco park crowded with parents, children and tourists on a warm summer's day, wounding three people and sending panicky people running for safety

Police are hunting for a gunman who opened fire in a San Francisco park crowded with parents, children and tourists on a warm summer's day, wounding three people and sending panicky people running for safety

IA Northwestern University professor suspected in the stabbing death of a Chicago man has sent a video to friends and relatives apologizing for his involvement in crime that he called the "biggest mistake of my life."

IA Northwestern University professor suspected in the stabbing death of a Chicago man has sent a video to friends and relatives apologizing for his involvement in crime that he called the "biggest mistake of my life."

U.S. officials are abandoning plans to require sleep apnea screening for train engineers and truck drivers and safety experts say it puts the lives of millions of motorists and passengers at risk.

U.S. officials are abandoning plans to require sleep apnea screening for train engineers and truck drivers and safety experts say it puts the lives of millions of motorists and passengers at risk.

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) - Maryland Democratic Party leaders have elected Kathleen Matthews to serve as state party chair through the 2018 general elections.



Members of the Democratic State Central Committee elected Matthews as chair on Saturday. She had been elected interim party chair on March 1, replacing D. Bruce Poole.



Matthews says the job of Maryland Democrats includes resisting President Donald Trump and defeating Governor Larry Hogan.



Matthews, a Montgomery County resident, has worked in Maryland and Washington for 40 years as a political activist, local TV news anchor and communications executive. She is a graduate of Stanford University.



Matthews, who made an unsuccessful bid for Congress last year, is married to MSNBC talk show host Chris Matthews.

